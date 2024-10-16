The 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was held on October 15 and 16 in Islamabad, Pakistan. It flew under most radars except for those of us intently watching the Big Picture. It’s very important that multilateral organizations like ASEAN, SCO and BRICS+ have several different Summits yearly involving different layers of member governments—Heads of State, Foreign Ministers, Economic Ministers, and Heads of Government—since most members have both presidents and prime ministers. This gives those organizations the opportunity to deal with the continual chaos injected into the world by the Outlaw US Empire’s attempt to continue its hegemony—not just to maintain discipline within the ranks, but to devise ways to counter the most recent events and those of a longer-term nature. China’s the current SCO President and its Global Times offers this report:

During the meeting, Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday called for deepening and expanding cooperation within the SCO. The SCO is an important platform for safeguarding regional peace and stability and promoting the development and prosperity of all countries, Li noted, adding that at the Astana Summit in July, President Xi Jinping and leaders of SCO member states reached an important consensus on jointly building a common home featuring solidarity and mutual trust, peace and tranquility, prosperity and development, good-neighborliness and friendship, as well as fairness and justice, Xinhua News Agency reported.



Li said that China stands ready to work with all parties to translate the consensus reached by the heads of state into effective actions and turn the vision into reality.



Li put forward four proposals for deepening the SCO cooperation.



First, to strengthen strategic alignment based on missions and tasks. Second, to expand practical cooperation in line with development needs. Third, to focus on major risks and actively respond to them. Fourth, to expand people-to-people exchanges in response to public expectations.



The participants of the meeting said that SCO member states, adhering to the "Shanghai Spirit," have continuously consolidated mutual respect and trust, strengthened good-neighborly friendship and cooperation, and constantly improved the level of regional economic integration, which has strongly promoted regional peace, stability, and development, Xinhua reported.



In the face of a complex and volatile international environment, all parties need to actively implement the outcomes of the Astana Summit, work closely in solidarity and coordination, and strengthen the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Eurasian Economic Union, they noted. [My Emphasis]

Many sideline meetings occurred aimed at forwarding the process. A joint communique was signed that stated the importance of implementing the decisions made at the SCO Astana Summit. Today’s Global Times editorial makes the following observation:

The dynamic economic and trade cooperation among SCO countries is also becoming a stronger force for regional revitalization and even global development. In the first five months of this year alone, the bilateral trade volume between China and other SCO member states reached $199.93 billion, a year-on-year increase of 4.6 percent, with multiple large-scale projects signed among member states. The "SCO+" initiative has attracted new friends and partners to address issues such as climate change, global food and energy crises, and the technology and development gap through multilateral cooperation initiatives. Building a "common home" has always been more than just a slogan for the SCO. Notably, despite heightened security tensions in the region prior to the meeting, representatives from all 10 formal member states demonstrated a strong consensus on cooperating and fighting against terrorism. The SCO's combat effectiveness and cohesion have once again been tested, and it will continue to play a leading role in future regional security cooperation.

The “security tensions” were the result of recent operations by the Outlaw US Empire’s Terrorist Foreign Legion in Pakistan. The recent Color Revolution in Bangladesh and the turmoil in Myanmar are also results of the Empire’s efforts to sow chaos and thus create wedges between nations and destabilize regions. Both separately and together, Russia and China have agreed to attain a global system based on the UN Charter absent a hegemon or hegemonic organization, and they are the core nations of both the SCO and BRICS+; so, it can be assumed that those organizations aim to attract all nations agreeing with those goals. Yes, the seat of the UN will need to be relocated, but first all the various multilateral organizations need to become stronger based on their members overlapping mutual interests, which is a slow process requiring years, not months. Famously, the SCO has always emphasized it’s not a military alliance pointed at any one nation, although its main military emphasis is combating terrorism which is the only usable weapon remaining in the Outlaw US Empire’s arsenal given the massive failure of its weapons in its war with Russia via Ukraine. That value along with what’s known as the Shanghai Spirit are the two main reasons why the SCO and BRICS+ won’t become a military alliance of the sort envisioned by Lorenzo Maria Pacini in his SCF essay, “Could the SCO summit save the BRICS+ new order?” where he opines:

This union would lead the new bloc to have a cohesive strength superior to that of NATO and, therefore, to represent not only an adversary, but even an enemy.

However, such a Bloc isn’t at all what the core nations of SCO and BRICS have in mind as they’re determined to steer clear of what they call Cold War Mentality. The basic Big Picture point at issue is the attempt by the Outlaw US Empire to overturn the UN System while the Global Majority wants to keep and improve the UN System since there’s nothing wrong with its core principles; rather, one nation and its vassals don’t want to obey its rules and haven’t from the UN’s birth, although that fact has only just become very visible to the World despite its longstanding presence.

Instead of an alliance, the multilateral orgs have an interwoven, overlapping nature that’s becoming more tightly knit as the orgs mature that exposes members who are the Empire’s agents like the ASEAN’s Philippines and South Korea. One major global initiative that would further weld the orgs together is China’s Global Security Initiative, which at its core is essentially a restatement of the UN Charter’s concept of global peace arrived via indivisible security. Establish that and the alleged reason for NATO evaporates leaving the core of the dollar bloc as the only outlier to normalcy. And thanks to the Empire’s predations, the EU/NATO dictatorship over Europe is eroding economically and socially, and thus is weaker than ever before despite the addition of two new members to NATO.

The last remaining wealth and power of the Outlaw US Empire is being wasted in the Levant supporting the Zionist Genocide as neither can possibly win there, and the same is true for the attempt to pry Taiwan away from China. Let’s thank the Neoliberal parasites for deindustrializing the USA and making weapons for profit instead of for war along with the corruption and politicization that was brought to its Armed Forces which are now no better than garrison troops. Someone quipped that Washington is acting like its 1992 and is about ready to declare the end of history and its aim to rule the world. All that seems like a lifetime ago. How fast the sands of time have shown history continues to live and those that don’t remember it are sure to fail for that fact.

Eventually, the SCO, BRICS, EAEU, ASEAN, CIS, CELAC, AU, and the remaining multilateral organizations will eventually become one within the revamped UN —Sometimes to fix a problem within a mechanism it must be taken apart then put back together again. IMO, that’s what we’re witnessing, repairing and creating all at the same time because the job didn’t get finished in 1945.

