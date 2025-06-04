As soon as I published Medinsky’s report I learned of this note by the Kremlin: “Comment by Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov following Vladimir Putin's telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.” Apparently, Trump has issued his own interpretation of the call; given his penchant for prevaricating about most everything, what Ushakov reveals is likely correct.

Ushakov: Good evening, colleagues!

About an hour ago, the fourth telephone conversation between our President and US President Donald Trump ended. If you are interested, the conversation this time lasted about one hour and ten minutes.

How did the conversation start? Naturally, with a discussion of the situation around Ukraine. Vladimir Putin spoke in detail about the results of the second round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.

These negotiations, as it was emphasized, Ukraine tried to disrupt by carrying out targeted attacks on purely civilian targets, on the civilian population, on the direct instructions of the Kiev regime. This is clearly qualified as terrorism by international law, and, in our opinion, the Kiev regime has essentially degenerated into a terrorist organization. The Russian side did not succumb to provocations–-and the second round, as you know, was held in Istanbul.

I would like to emphasize once again that our President elaborated on the content of the talks and their results and stressed that in general these talks were useful. The relevant memoranda submitted to each other will be analyzed in the capitals—in Moscow and in Kiev—and then, as we hope, the parties can continue negotiations.

As for the strikes on military airfields, this topic was also raised. Moreover, Donald Trump reiterated that the Americans were not informed about this in advance.

Naturally, the leaders agreed to continue contacts on the Ukrainian issue, including at the highest level, as well as at other levels and through other channels.

But apart from that, in addition to Ukraine, a number of international issues were discussed, I would say, with an emphasis on the somewhat stalled situation in the negotiations between the United States and Iran on the Iranian nuclear program.

Donald Trump believes that Russian assistance may be needed here, and he would be grateful if Russia could work with the Iranian side accordingly.

In addition, the Middle East was also touched upon, as well as the armed conflict between India and Pakistan, which was stopped with the personal participation of President Trump.

In addition, the Presidents exchanged views on the prospects for restoring Russian-American cooperation in various areas, which, according to the two presidents, have a huge potential.

At the end of the meeting, the two leaders described the exchange of views as positive and very productive. Both President Trump and our President have confirmed their readiness to remain in constant contact with each other. I would also like to note that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin highly appreciated the efforts of the representative of the US President, Stephen Whitkoff.

That's about what I could say after the conversation that took place. {My Emphasis]