A few days ago, Dr. Hudson asked if I’d seen or heard any news about what Trump said about the Neocons in a recent speech of his. I said no, then did an internet search to see what I could discover—I found nothing and reported that to him. Fortunately, he was able to find the text to the part of the speech in question which was shown on the 19 November Judging Freedom show featuring Dr. Gilbert Doctorow, wherein the good doctor posted it to his blog. Dr. Hudson had also posted the pertinent portion at his Patreon page, which is where I first encountered it. That this hasn’t been blazed all over the mediascape is very telling, and I’ve seen no discussion or mention of its existence which IMO readers will agree is an outrage when they’ve finished reading what follows, the transcript as taken from Doctorow’s blog:

Here’s the gentleman who’s going to take office on January 20th, about as direct as I have ever seen him on this very topic. It’s about two minutes long. It’s worth capturing every word of it. This is Trump at his best or worst, depending on which side you’re on. I applaud what he says. Cut number eight.



We have never been closer to World War III than we are today under Joe Biden. A global conflict between nuclear-armed powers would mean death and destruction on a scale unmatched in human history. It would be nuclear Armageddon. Nothing is more important than avoiding that nightmare. We will avoid it, but we need new leadership.



Every day, this proxy battle in Ukraine continues, we risk global war. We must be absolutely clear that our objective is to immediately have a total secession of hostilities. All shooting has to stop. This is the central issue.



We need peace without delay. In addition, there must also be a complete commitment to dismantling the entire globalist neocon establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars, pretending to fight for freedom and democracy abroad, while they turn us into a third-world country and a third-world dictatorship right here at home. The State Department, the Defense bureaucracy, the intelligence services, and all of the rest need to be completely overhauled and reconstituted to fire the deep-staters and put America first. We have to put America first. Finally, we have to finish the process we began under my administration of fundamentally revaluating NATO’s purpose and NATO’s mission.



Our foreign policy establishment keeps trying to pull the world into conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia, based on the lie that Russia represents our greatest threat. But the greatest threat to Western civilization today is not Russia. It’s probably, more than anything else, ourselves and some of the horrible, USA-hating people that represent us. These globalists want to squander all of America’s strength, blood, and treasure, chasing monsters and phantoms overseas, while keeping us distracted from the havoc they’re creating right here at home.



These forces are doing more damage to America than Russia and China could ever have dreamed. Evicting this sick and corrupt establishment is the monumental task for the next president. [My Emphasis]

The chat between Napolitano and Doctorow resumes at the point above. The timing marks refer to the video. But there’s a nuance I bolded in the third paragraph I suggest readers read again and note how it doesn’t mesh with Russia’s very well-articulated negotiating stance. In today’s Wolff/Hudson chat with Nima, Hudson outlined how he thought Team Putin would allow Trump to save face in his demand for negotiations. And of course, they discussed much more.

I chose the header photo because we have a big contradiction with what Trump has said and what’s he’s done via his proposed appointments, many of whom are Neocons who are the same people or represent the same interests he damned in his speech. And so, we have an excellent topic to discuss, one that many don’t even know exists given the apparent news blackout of his speech. You don’t need to like Trump to understand what he said about Neocons and the Deep State was 100% correct. What needs to be admitted is the huge problem Trump articulated so it can be solved.

