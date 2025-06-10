Russian Security Council Chamber

Putin held a Security Council Meeting via video today that centered on a topic few would have anticipated he’d raise at this moment in time, although I don’t disagree at all with his premise. Several comments were made about Lavrov again pointing to the gross failure of the Collective West on the human rights—values—issue of the War they waged on Ukraine and its Russian speakers, a major point he’s been making from well before the SMO ever commenced—I recall many harsh criticisms of the OSCE monitors from the adoption of Minsk 2 (2016) onwards along very similar lines. It must be noted that Trump 1.0 did next to nothing to halt what was begun by Obama/Biden to spread Arab Spring/Woke “values” into Europe as well as reinforcing hatred of Russia within Ukraine. Just because Team Trump is talking to Russians doesn’t mean Russians have forgotten or forgiven what he did to cause the current conflict. When reading what Putin has to say on values being a major item of concern to national security, it’s important to keep the entire historical context alive in your minds that goes back to the Vatican’s demonization almost 1000 years ago—that still matters since the Vatican has never ceased its quest to become universal.

V. Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon!

The agenda of today's Security Council meeting includes issues related to improving state policy in the field of protecting traditional spiritual and moral values.

This is an extremely important and relevant topic, directly related to ensuring Russia's sovereignty and national interests, strengthening security, harmony, and stability in society, and addressing the crucial issues of population preservation and demographic development, as well as the upbringing of younger generations and ensuring the continuity of our development as a state, people, and society.

Traditional values are moral guidelines that have been established by our ancestors over the centuries. They are the foundation of our civilization and identity, providing support for individuals and families, shaping our culture, and fostering a sovereign worldview that resists attempts to impose foreign wills.

The values that define us are the unity of the peoples of Russia, commitment to truth and justice, mercy and humanism, a strong family, and love for children. It is about mutual assistance and the desire to achieve not only personal well-being, but also the success of the entire country. And of course, it is about patriotism and loyalty to one's homeland.

It was these values that fueled the energy of creation, inspired great achievements of our ancestors. And today they serve as a support for us, a guide in the development of the education and upbringing system, so that our children and teenagers deeply understand that being a citizen means knowing and respecting the history of the country, not betraying our roots, working for our loved ones, for our small homeland, for the Fatherland, and taking responsibility for its future. And of course, younger generations should grow up strong, well-educated, open to individuality and creativity, be globally competitive in knowledge and competencies, offer their own original ideas and solutions, and not copy others'.

You know, both you and I often have meetings with schoolchildren, students, young scientists, workers, engineers, and people who have already achieved a lot in the arts, business, and creativity. I am confident that we are growing a generation that understands the meaning of freedom and responsibility, is capable of increasing the country's socio-economic, scientific, and cultural potential, and is eager to move forward and achieve success.

At the same time, we see that in the modern world, the value and meaning space is subject to fierce competition. There is a fierce competition and an aggressive struggle for influence on people's minds: traditional values are often declared outdated and archaic, while neoliberal, so-called neoliberal, and, in practice, totalitarian models are being pushed. These models are not only being aggressively implemented in several Western countries, but they are also being actively exported and imposed around the world. And it is clear why. By depriving nations of their values and sovereignty, it is easier to subjugate them and turn them into vassals.

Therefore, it is important to counteract attempts to impose attitudes that destroy our values on our citizens, especially young people. We must respond firmly to challenges that provoke interethnic and interreligious conflicts. At the same time, we must understand that individual prohibitions and attempts to isolate ourselves from the global information system and the global information space are completely ineffective in today's world.

We need to consistently and actively promote our values, form our own humanitarian and cultural meanings that are in demand both in the country and in the world. Russia's position is well known–-we stand for respect for the identity of countries and peoples, their customs and cultures. And here we have many like-minded people and supporters, and indeed all over the world. It is important to coordinate our efforts with our partners in the BRICS, CSTO, CIS, and other countries that share our approaches.

And of course, we need to remember the lessons of history. Remember how internal troubles and upheavals turned out, almost always fueled and incited from the outside. And those who wanted to weaken Russia provoked precisely the value and national divide. It is important for us to protect and strengthen social cohesion. Support initiatives of citizens, public, religious, and volunteer associations aimed at this end.

Let me remind you that our basic values are enshrined in the Constitution and strategic planning documents. Including in the Fundamentals of State Policy on preserving and strengthening traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.

As a follow-up to this document, a plan of relevant measures has been implemented since July 1 last year. It covers both the humanitarian sphere and many other areas. All our regions, ministries, departments, scientific and cultural institutions, and all levels of education participate in its implementation.

In this regard, I would like to note that the educational component has been systematically returned to Russian schools, and this approach is important for children. It is supported by both parents and teachers, who understand that education and learning are inseparable and that they together form a harmonious personality.

The all-Russian weekly lesson "Talking about Important Things" has taken a significant place in the educational process. This format is constantly evolving and becoming more interesting, useful, and in demand. It features truly deserving individuals whose achievements, hard work, courage, and feats serve as an inspiration for the students. These individuals include leaders in their respective fields, heroes of Russia, participants in the special military operation, and, of course, the children themselves.

Public organizations are actively involved in the work aimed at educating and developing the younger generations. I would like to highlight the First Movement and Yunarmiya. These organizations unite millions of children and implement numerous extracurricular educational programs based on traditional values.

Let's discuss today how the Action Plan for implementing the Fundamentals of State Policy on Preserving and Strengthening Traditional Values is being implemented in general, what tasks have been accomplished, and what issues remain problematic.

It is clear that it is important to continue building a systematic state policy for preserving and protecting traditional values in the long term, and to include relevant sections and measures in the strategic planning documents currently being developed.

In addition, it is necessary to improve legislative and regulatory acts aimed at protecting traditional values.

On May 9, we celebrated the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. By fighting for freedom, our people set an inspiring example of unity and patriotism. Preserving the memory of the courage and achievements of the generation of victors is of great moral, social, and national importance for us and our future. I would like to reiterate that we must continue to firmly defend the historical truth about the events of World War II and the crucial role played by our people in defeating Nazism. Systemic work on historical education and the fight against falsification of history should be continued. I consider this to be very important.

Let's start with the reports. The floor is now for Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Alekseevna Golikova. Please, Tatyana Alekseevna. [My Emphasis]