Recidivist definition: one who relapses; specifically : a habitual criminal. [Emphasis Original]

All my post-election commentary has focused on what sort of Trump we’ll see once he swears to uphold and defend the US Constitution again—a vow he utterly and totally failed at almost as soon as his initial inauguration ended on 20 January 2017. Here’s one of my comments from today’s Moon of Alabama blog:

For Trump to properly perform his duties as Chief Magistrate, one of his first actions must be to remove all executive-placed sanctions and return all property stolen from Russia by him, Obama and Biden. He then must declare all Congressional sanctions unconstitutional since they violate the UN Charter which is wholly part of the US Constitution. And so on with ceasing the meddling in other nations internal affairs, as with Syria and abetting the Zionist Genocide. In other words, there's a massive amount of work to be done on Day#1 to bring the Outlaw US Empire into compliance with both International AND Domestic Law. Far too many US citizens have grown accustomed to the USA's Outlaw nature that they don't know how a law-abiding nation is supposed to behave. That goes for pundits like Larry Johnson and Judge Napolitano and a host of others, and doubly-triply for all Congresscritters and BigLie Media pukes.

In other words, it will be very easy for Trump to become a recidivist as there’re so many illegalities needing to be undone, not that he did them all, but he did do many. Plus, his business career is rife with proof of his recidivistic nature. He also remains guilty of at least one Capital Crime—the assassination of Iranian General Soleimani and others in December 2020—for which there’s no statute of limitations, and which ought to have disqualified him from running for president, but the Lawfare attacks against him didn’t go that route for what ought to be obvious reasons. I also wrote the following:

Lots of speculation, but everyone ought to get a tabula rasa out for what happens from here: What Trump said during the campaign was then, the campaign's over, now the selection of senior administration officials begins and that's where the possible direction of Trump's term can be more properly assessed. The real test comes on 20 January 2025 when he swears to uphold and defend the Constitution, which he failed at last time from day one. Too many people forgot that Trump as president was a criminal meriting impeachment and removal, mistakes he made all on his own. He has an opportunity to overturn that legacy. Who he chooses for cabinet positions will indicate if he'll attempt to rectify his past or continue it.

Yes, if we hear of Bolton, Pompeo, or any Neocon being offered any position within Trump’s administration, it can be assumed he’ll be a recidivist like all previous Presidents going back to Truman with the JFK interruption as he never had the opportunity to become a recidivist. (Ford while never elected broke the law as Nixon’s Veep before becoming POTUS when Nixon resigned.)

I wrote a few other things elsewhere to educate others about why the USA’s an Outlaw Nation, people who somehow passed civics/PolySci without knowing the basics about the US Constitution. Longtime Gym readers will know I rarely opine on what’s happening within the Outlaw US Empire; this is one of those rare occasions. As I told Larry Johnson this morning in my reply to him, I want Domestic and International Laws to be obeyed instead of continually broken so that Justice can emerge from that long neglected behavior. Yes, I know that’s bordering on science fiction. I’ll close by providing Russia’s MFA’s statement on the Trump’s election:

The victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election, who is returning to the White House after a four-year break, undoubtedly reflects Americans' dissatisfaction with both the results of the Biden administration's rule and the election programme of the Democratic Party, proposed by its hastily nominated candidate in the person of Vice President Kevin Harris instead of the current head of state. Despite the powerful propaganda campaign unleashed against Donald Trump by the Democrats using administrative resources with the support of the liberal media, the Republican candidate, with the experience of his first presidency behind him, relied on the issues of the economy and illegal migration that are of real concern to voters, as opposed to the globalist course of the White House. In these conditions, even the chronic flaws of American "democracy" with its archaism and inconsistency with modern standards of direct, fair and transparent elections did not help the ruling group prevent the defeat of K. Harris. This, however, does not negate the deep civil split in the United States, where the electorate is almost equally divided. In fact, we are talking about the confrontation between Democratic and Republican states, as well as supporters of "progressive" and traditional values. It can be expected that the return of D. Trump will spur an increase in internal tension and the bitterness of the opposing camps. We have no illusions about the US President-elect, who is well known in Russia, and the new Congress, where the Republicans, according to preliminary data, are gaining the upper hand. The ruling political elite in the United States, regardless of party affiliation, adheres to anti-Russian attitudes and a policy of "containing Moscow." This line is not subject to fluctuations in the domestic political barometer in the United States, whether we are talking about "America First" as interpreted by Donald Trump and his supporters, or about the "rules-based world order" that the Democrats are fixated on. Russia will work with the new administration when it "registers" in the White House, firmly defending Russian national interests and focusing on achieving all the goals of the special military operation. Our conditions are unchanged and are well known in Washington. [My Emphasis]

Nobody should have any illusions about Trump.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!