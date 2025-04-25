karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Natalya Volkova's avatar
Natalya Volkova
6h

"I don't think we can resolve this difference of opinion in this episode" The west loves conflict!

:)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
james's avatar
james
5h

thanks karl.. hamish macdonald is out of his league.... complaining about 'developing' verses 'developed' status was interesting.. this is an important distinction in the imf policies.. the 'developed' countries have way more 'voting rights' then the 'developing' countries.. hamish seems very ignorant of this and much more.. good attack dog, but that is about it! zhou bo's book would be a very interesting read!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture