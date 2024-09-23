The Zionist Terror Attacks against Lebanese society only served the purpose of furthering its alienation to the world and increasing the evidence for its conviction as a Terror State in need of disestablishment—the end of its legal existence. The blind AI-generated air strikes on Lebanon have zero effect on Hezbollah’s abilities as it displayed via a series of barrages by heavy artillery rockets of 220-320 caliber and ranges to 60Km, well beyond Haifa. Hezbollah’s reputed to have thousands of those caliber rockets and has yet to employ any of its more potent, accurate missiles that could reach Egypt if needed. In his chat with Judge Napolitano this morning, Alastair Crooke said up to two million Zionists needed to seek shelter in their basements and such, while video taken and distributed by Zionists in defiance of government orders showed the degree of destruction cause by those barrages—Iron Dome did little. Hezbollah still refrained from civilian targets since the Zionists have yet to employ Gaza tactics to Lebanon, but it’s very clear that could quickly change. How many Zionists in the Haifa region will prudently move South is of course unknown, but the clear demonstration that they’re now in the target zone and unprotected will cause a exodus of sorts that will likely increase as the barrages increase—and they will.

Much of what Crooke wrote in his SCF essay, which asks the question—‘Will Israel “recklessly” seize the day? “Have the doors to a war without limits been opened?”’— was also covered in his chat with Judge Napolitano, and we now know the answer to the article’s synopsis: “Judging by Israeli statements, the consensus is that Hizbullah will retaliate, but in a way that is different from the way it has responded until now.” Besides increasing the depth of artillery rocket barrages, Nasrallah essentially told the Zionists to “bring it on; we invite you to invade.” The tactic of air strikes has failed every time the Zionists have employed it against Hezbollah, yet they still try. Netanyahu’s aim is to try and evoke a very strong, knee-jerk response that would be big enough to hook the Outlaw US Empire and bring it into the fray. Hezbollah, however, continues to keep its discipline regarding escalation as it’s even more clear now that the Zionists lack operational depth which is a huge negative in a war of attrition.

I see that b at Moon of Alabama also watched the Crooke/Napolitano chat and wrote today’s article based upon that. Commentator Bob posed these questions:

Some interesting questions are: (1) Will this war expand to include ground operations by either side? Hizbullah really needs to bring in ground operations to raise the cost on Israel. (2) Will Iraqis, Yemenis (beyond the blockade) and others be able to contribute meaningfully? and (3) How long can Israel's economy sustain this?

To which I wrote in reply:

Al-Aqsa Flood was designed to be the war of attrition we've seen unfold. The Zionists are at a huge deficit in such a war because they lack operational depth, which Hezbollah will now expose even more now. I've been calling it a siege almost since its inception. The non-state/state-within-a-state actors continue to dominate, and indeed are becoming more potent as Ansarallh has demonstrated. Two days ago, Hezbollah released ten-minutes of video footage from one of its drones of the Haifa region that highlighted potential target areas. Haifa is crucial to the functioning of the Zionist economy. Zionist censorship is mainly aimed at its own populace so they don't learn how badly Iron Dome performs and how much damage is actually being done. But Occupied Palestine is a very small place, and the people still have their cell phones. IMO it's safe to describe the Zionist armed forces as tired and demoralized by Gaza with many reservists wanting to return to normal--but normal no longer exists in Zionist land, a situation brought about by the Zionists onto themselves and a truth that's taboo to admit.

Reality is a bitch. One of those realities is Zionists lie habitually and constantly even to their own people and like the West cannot be trusted to conform to any agreement. Everything Netanyahu has done is to try and get the Outlaw US Empire to enter into direct hostilities with all those besieging the Zionists, specifically Iran. IMO, Soleimani recognized the Zionist’s eschatological quest by reading its history and observing its behavior, which is doing proper due diligence of one’s enemy, and thus designed the Resistance’s strategy we now see being implemented. The only logical explanation I arrive at for Russian policy and behavior is that it too knows that strategy—that the only real way to avoid a much wider regional war is to let the Resistance act. How much aid Russia’s providing the Resistance is unknown; but given its constitutional restrictions, it’s likely doing so through Iran.

Again, I can’t suggest strongly enough reading this interview between Tariq Ali and Rashid Khalidi, “The Neck and the Sword” that’s quite long because it covers so much history that few will know about. Those who read my commentary at the end of Lavrov’s interview with Sky News Arabia and my disagreement with historical and current Russian policy will find this excerpt interesting:

We’ll come to the United States’ role in all this. But how do you explain the Soviet Union’s support for the Zionists, supplying them with Czech weapons in order to carry on fighting? Stalin turned on a dime, as you know. From being a staunch anti-nationalist and anti-Zionist power, the Soviet Union suddenly became an advocate of a Jewish state. This came as a huge shock to the Communist parties of the Arab world. There were several motivations, I think. It was certainly an effort to outbid the United States, and there was a sense that this might be a socialist country that would align with the Soviet Union. Stalin also wanted to undermine the British in the Middle East. Remember, he had spent his youth fighting in the south of what became the Soviet Union during the Russian Civil War, when the British were the primary supporters of the Whites—funding, arming and training them. They supported them with troops and fleets from the Baltic to the Caspian to the Black Sea. Early on, Stalin developed a great animosity towards Britain, and an obsession about the threat posed by British power to the south of the USSR. And he now saw this as a moment in which the Soviet Union could undermine Britain’s Arab puppet regimes in the region. It was a disastrous political intervention. But it didn’t last too long. A couple of years. But yes, absolutely. If you look at the vote in the UN General Assembly, without the Soviet Union and their Belarusian and Ukrainian attachments, as well as the countries they influenced, the Americans would have had difficulty pushing through the Partition resolution. They might have done it, but it could have led to a different outcome. And the Czech arms deal was crucial to Israel’s victories against the Arab armies on the battlefield.

So, Soviet recognition was prompted by Geopolitics and Stalin’s lack of understanding of what he was endorsing, which was the British plan for control of the levant and beyond, and against Soviet interests. Many of Stalin’s mistakes have been publicly renounced, but this one remains standing and is referred to in a manner that’s positive, which IMO is detrimental. And there’s no attempt by Russia’s MFA to explain its stance.

What the interview reveals is the Palestinian conflict and the Palestinian quest for freedom and their own state has existed for over 100 years and is continually denied by the Geopolitical exploits of the major powers, which have now dwindled to three. China’s hands are freer to use force, but its foreign policy philosophy is not to use force unless in self-defence. Again, the problem with that is it neglects the reality of the Zionist Project, which will require force to halt and to enforce the justice that’s due Palestinians along with all non-Zionist peoples of the region.

