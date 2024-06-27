karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium
Maria Zakharova's Assange Answer at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum
The St. Petersburg International Legal Forum is an annual event that is presented in part by Russia’s MFA that Maria Zakharova has traditionally…
5 hrs ago
•
Karl Sanchez
36
Maria Zakharova's Assange Answer at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum
11
Multipolarism--Lavrov & The Primakov Readings
Further expansion of yesterday’s essay is provided by Sergey Lavrov’s speech and answers to questions posed to him at today’s Tenth Primakov Readings…
7 hrs ago
•
Karl Sanchez
11
Multipolarism--Lavrov & The Primakov Readings
3
Will Humanity Win Multipolarism This Time?
Humanity has always consisted of humans with a variety of differing external traits while internally being virtually identical; thus, Humanity has…
Jun 26
•
Karl Sanchez
35
Will Humanity Win Multipolarism This Time?
22
A Crooke & More Monday
Some excellent writing has surfaced, some of which will be repeated below, Crooke’s SCF essay as usual and a very insightful recap and more by Tariq…
Jun 24
•
Karl Sanchez
48
A Crooke & More Monday
11
Ben Rhodes Begs for Pragmatism in Foreign Affairs Magazine: My Take
Ben Rhodes essay in Foreign Affairs magazine was published 18 June 2024. Just a few days later Outlaw US Empire criminal behavior proved it fell on deaf…
Jun 24
•
Karl Sanchez
26
Ben Rhodes Begs for Pragmatism in Foreign Affairs Magazine: My Take
23
Lavrov's Presser Following CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting
Lavrov has a dour look as he awaits the start of the presser. Little time to recoup after accompanying Putin as Lavrov joins the CSTO meeting in Almaty…
Jun 21
•
Karl Sanchez
17
Lavrov's Presser Following CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting
10
Top Graduates of Military Universities Graduation Ceremony at St. George Hall
The ceremony was longer than transcript or video.
Jun 21
•
Karl Sanchez
18
Top Graduates of Military Universities Graduation Ceremony at St. George Hall
9
Putin & To Lam's Media Statements & Putin's Presser for Russian Press Corp
Presidents Putin and To Lam addressed the assembled media and delegations: To Lam: Dear President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich…
Jun 20
•
Karl Sanchez
18
Putin & To Lam's Media Statements & Putin's Presser for Russian Press Corp
2
Putin's State Visit to Vietnam
Putin and Vietnam’s President To Lam meet under the watchful gaze of Uncle Ho. Ba Dinh Square with the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in back center where Putin…
Jun 20
•
Karl Sanchez
24
Putin's State Visit to Vietnam
8
Energy: China's Commercial 'Artificial Sun' Achieves First Discharge
Important news to share
Jun 20
•
Karl Sanchez
46
Energy: China's Commercial 'Artificial Sun' Achieves First Discharge
21
A New Strategic Treaty; Vietnam Next
Yes, there’s an Orthodox Church in Pyongyang. Putin donated the Trinity icon to the church. “The construction of the first Orthodox church in the…
Jun 19
•
Karl Sanchez
34
A New Strategic Treaty; Vietnam Next
26
DPRK Bound, Putin Stops in Yakutia/Sakha
Far Eastern Development & Meeting with young professionals working in the Far East
Jun 18
•
Karl Sanchez
34
DPRK Bound, Putin Stops in Yakutia/Sakha
11
